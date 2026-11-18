This decision follows former CEO Jensen Huang stepping down last week amid espionage allegations tied to China, claims that Beijing denies but that have put extra pressure on US tech exports.

NVIDIA also tried to get approval for its newer Blackwell chips in China but was blocked by stricter US rules.

To handle all this, NVIDIA is setting up a board committee focused on national security and export controls, with board chair Harvey Jones confirming there are no plans for Huang's return.