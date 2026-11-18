NVIDIA halts Hopper chip shipments to China, says Colette Kress
NVIDIA has stopped sending its Hopper data center chips to China.
Interim CEO Colette Kress shared the update during the company's latest earnings call, saying this shift comes even after earlier US approval and huge $2.4 billion in recent China sales.
Now, NVIDIA's future plans no longer count on these products for China, a clear sign the company is changing direction.
Jensen Huang resigns amid espionage allegations
This decision follows former CEO Jensen Huang stepping down last week amid espionage allegations tied to China, claims that Beijing denies but that have put extra pressure on US tech exports.
NVIDIA also tried to get approval for its newer Blackwell chips in China but was blocked by stricter US rules.
To handle all this, NVIDIA is setting up a board committee focused on national security and export controls, with board chair Harvey Jones confirming there are no plans for Huang's return.