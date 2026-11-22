NVIDIA hits decade low valuation despite $43.8B free cash flow
NVIDIA's stock is at its lowest valuation in over a decade, trading at just 16 times its usual earnings.
That's surprising, since the company just pulled in $43.8 billion in free cash flow last quarter.
Even so, sales are on track to almost double this year and jump another 71% next year, so the numbers are still looking seriously strong.
AI demand drives NVIDIA GPU deals
Despite the low valuation, demand for NVIDIA's GPUs is sky-high thanks to all things AI.
These chips are used to train and run AI models, and cloud companies and AI model developers are spending aggressively to secure GPU supply, and some are entering multi-year infrastructure agreements.
Plus, its CUDA platform keeps it ahead of competitors and shows it's set up for more growth, even if Wall Street isn't giving it much credit right now.