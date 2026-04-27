NVIDIA leases office space in Bengaluru for ₹1,230cr 

NVIDIA has signed a major lease deal for office space in Bengaluru , according to real estate data analysis platform Propstack. The tech giant's Indian subsidiary, NVIDIA Graphics Pvt Ltd, will pay roughly ₹1,230 crore over a 10-year period. The company has rented a total of 7.6 lakh square feet across 12 floors at Memphis South Tower in Bagmane Capital.

Lease details Lease agreement began on April 1 The lease agreement, which began on April 1, also includes a 15% rent escalation every three years. The deal highlights NVIDIA's commitment to expanding its presence in India amid the country's growing importance in the global AI ecosystem.

Expansion Landmark deal comes after NVIDIA crossed $5T market cap Raja Seetharaman, Co-founder of Propstack, said NVIDIA's decision to lease such a large space in Bengaluru is a testament to India's crucial role in the global AI ecosystem. He further noted that the deal comes after NVIDIA crossed the $5 trillion market cap milestone last Friday. The long-term commitment depicts how AI giants are expanding their R&D and engineering footprint in India.

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