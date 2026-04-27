NVIDIA leases office space in Bengaluru for ₹1,230cr
What's the story
NVIDIA has signed a major lease deal for office space in Bengaluru, according to real estate data analysis platform Propstack. The tech giant's Indian subsidiary, NVIDIA Graphics Pvt Ltd, will pay roughly ₹1,230 crore over a 10-year period. The company has rented a total of 7.6 lakh square feet across 12 floors at Memphis South Tower in Bagmane Capital.
Lease details
Lease agreement began on April 1
The lease agreement, which began on April 1, also includes a 15% rent escalation every three years. The deal highlights NVIDIA's commitment to expanding its presence in India amid the country's growing importance in the global AI ecosystem.
Expansion
Landmark deal comes after NVIDIA crossed $5T market cap
Raja Seetharaman, Co-founder of Propstack, said NVIDIA's decision to lease such a large space in Bengaluru is a testament to India's crucial role in the global AI ecosystem. He further noted that the deal comes after NVIDIA crossed the $5 trillion market cap milestone last Friday. The long-term commitment depicts how AI giants are expanding their R&D and engineering footprint in India.
Market demand
India's office market activity hits new highs
Seetharaman also said the deal at Bagmane Capital highlights the continued demand for premium Grade-A office spaces. It further cements Bengaluru's position as a key hub for high-end technology and semiconductor growth. Despite geopolitical and AI-driven disruption challenges, India's office market activity continues to hit new highs with gross leasing hitting 21.5 million square feet in Q1 2026, real estate management firm JLL India reported today.