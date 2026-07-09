NVIDIA loses almost $1 trillion in under 2 months Business Jul 09, 2026

NVIDIA's market value has taken a major hit, dropping by almost $1 trillion in less than two months.

The stock's valuation (forward P/E) is now at its cheapest since early 2019 and is trading cheaper than big indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.

This comes after a 16% fall since May, as investors have started paying more attention to other chipmakers, especially those focused on memory and storage.