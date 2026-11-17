NVIDIA loses co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang after board probe
NVIDIA recently lost its co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang after the board launched a probe into whether his affair with a suspected Chinese spy had compromised company secrets or US national security, which sent the company's stock tumbling and wiped out about $600 million in unvested stock awards for Indian employees.
Even with this turmoil, NVIDIA's Indian division is holding steady and proving its value.
NVIDIA Graphics Bengaluru drives 90%+ revenue
While the main company is known for AI chips, NVIDIA Graphics Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru focuses on software development and IT support, making up more than 90% of its ₹7,361 crore ($786 million) revenue last fiscal year.
Despite the shake-up at the top, this team remains a key R&D and support hub for NVIDIA worldwide.