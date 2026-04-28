NVIDIA market cap reaches $5.2 trillion driven by GPU demand
Business
NVIDIA just smashed its own record, with its stock soaring to a $5.2 trillion market cap, almost $4.9 trillion higher than in 2022.
The big driver? Everyone wants their AI chips, especially the GPUs powering data centers and all sorts of AI projects.
Revenue up 73% from data centers
Its latest numbers are wild, a 73% jump in revenue over last year, with most of it coming from data center sales.
CEO Jensen Huang puts it simply: More AI means more demand for NVIDIA's tech, and cloud giants are spending big to keep up.
All this cements NVIDIA as the go-to name in the AI world right now.