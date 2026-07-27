NVIDIA may help OpenAI access $500B SoftBank Ohio data center
NVIDIA might soon help OpenAI tap into a massive new data center in Ohio, which is being built by SoftBank and aims to be ready by 2028.
The project is huge, worth $500 billion, and designed to power the next wave of AI technology, making sure there is enough computing muscle for all those smart tools and apps.
NVIDIA could back SoftBank with $250B
NVIDIA could back the deal with up to $250 billion, helping SoftBank secure funding for what is set to be one of the world's largest data centers.
This fits into NVIDIA's broader push to invest big in AI infrastructure globally, including possible financing for OpenAI chip purchases and partnerships with companies like Naver and SK Group.
Some experts worry about overspending, but NVIDIA's CEO has argued that these investments will help his business and the adoption of AI infrastructure.