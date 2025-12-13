NVIDIA may ramp up H200 chip production for China

Why everyone wants the H200

The buzz around the H200 is all about its performance—it outshines local Chinese chips by a good margin.

But NVIDIA's hands are tied since they're also focusing on even newer models like Blackwell and Rubin, which limits how many H200s they can actually make.

To complicate things further, China might require buyers to bundle H200s with homegrown chips to boost its own AI industry, which could present additional challenges for NVIDIA.