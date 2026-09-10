NVIDIA partners with Australian firms to add up to 2GW
Business
Big news: NVIDIA is teaming up with Australian firms to build AI data centers that will more than double Australia's current computing power by 2027.
The project, announced today, aims to add up to 2 gigawatts of capacity, making room for a lot more high-performance AI and digital innovation.
AI expansion in Australia sparks concerns
This expansion is all about meeting the rising demand for AI tech across industries and helping Australia become a global data center hub.
But there are concerns, too: these centers use tons of energy and water, so calls for stricter regulations are growing louder.
NVIDIA says the move will empower local innovators to create AI models and apps, pushing Australia's tech scene forward.