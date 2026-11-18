NVIDIA partners with Foxconn, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TSMC on AI chips
NVIDIA is joining forces with big names like Foxconn, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and TSMC to boost its manufacturing game.
With AI demand skyrocketing, they are working together on everything from advanced chip packaging to wafer production, basically making sure there are enough powerful chips for the next wave of tech.
NVIDIA invests billions to expand factories
To make this happen, NVIDIA is putting billions of dollars into expanding factories.
SPIL will get a major boost for advanced packaging by mid-2029, while Kinsus is set for a more than $1 billion investment to start new chip parts production in the second half of 2027.
Foxconn will help build out next-generation GPUs and networking gear worldwide, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics is revamping its factories too, all part of NVIDIA's plan to stay ahead in the AI race.