NVIDIA plunges over 29% since October after Jensen Huang's ouster
NVIDIA just lost more than 29% of its value since the end of October after Jensen Huang's stunning ouster from NVIDIA Corp.
That's a $1.4 trillion hit, ouch!
The fallout has sparked a tech selloff, but it's also opening doors for rivals like Broadcom and AMD to step up.
NVIDIA-linked AI stocks fall over 35%
AI-related stocks linked to NVIDIA, like Nebius Group NV and Iren Ltd. have dropped more than 35%.
Even with NVIDIA trying to win back trust by boosting sales forecasts and buying back more shares, investors are still wary.
Meanwhile, companies like Marvell Technology are getting a shot at more market share as NVIDIA faces supply chain issues and tough competition from AMD.