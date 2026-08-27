NVIDIA predicts 70% revenue gain for year ending January 2028

NVIDIA just predicted a massive 70% revenue boost for its next fiscal year, ending January 2028, way above what Wall Street expected.

The surge comes from exploding demand for AI computing, even though the company is still dealing with memory shortages.

Investors are clearly excited: NVIDIA's stock shot up nearly 5% after the news.

CEO Jensen Huang said, "AI has reached its inflection point. It's doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue."