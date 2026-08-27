NVIDIA predicts 70% revenue gain for year ending January 2028
NVIDIA just predicted a massive 70% revenue boost for its next fiscal year, ending January 2028, way above what Wall Street expected.
The surge comes from exploding demand for AI computing, even though the company is still dealing with memory shortages.
Investors are clearly excited: NVIDIA's stock shot up nearly 5% after the news.
CEO Jensen Huang said, "AI has reached its inflection point. It's doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue."
NVIDIA data center growth accelerates
Most of this growth comes from NVIDIA's data center business.
Next-generation Vera Rubin processors and big partnerships (like deploying an additional 2 million NVIDIA graphics processors across Amazon's global infrastructure in 2027 and 2028) are fueling momentum.
Demand from AI labs like OpenAI could make up a quarter of next year's overall business, but rising memory costs and supply issues might squeeze profits for a bit.