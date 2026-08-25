NVIDIA Q2 revenue seen near $92.18B amid Vera Rubin demand
NVIDIA is set to announce its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, and all eyes are on whether its Vera Rubin chips can keep powering the company's rapid AI-fueled growth.
Analysts expect revenue to nearly double from last year, hitting $92.18 billion, mostly thanks to booming data center sales.
Still, there are questions about how long this pace can last with more competition and closer scrutiny of AI spending.
NVIDIA helps arrange $500B financing
To boost its AI game, NVIDIA has helped arrange $500 billion in financing for customers and agreed to guarantee up to $105 billion for OpenAI's 20-year data center lease in Ohio.
CEO Jensen Huang says these moves are about supporting customers and building up chip capacity for the future.
Looking ahead, NVIDIA's new Rubin processors, launching this fall, are expected to bring in nearly $9 billion in Q3 sales.
Even as rivals like AMD and tech giants roll out their own AI chips, analysts think NVIDIA will keep margins steady at 75% and see Q3 revenue jump 82.8% to $104.2 billion.