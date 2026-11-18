Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects even more growth, forecasting up to $132.6 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, well above what analysts predicted.

The company also returned $28.1 billion to shareholders last quarter through buybacks and dividends, with plenty more authorized if needed.

With former CEO Jensen Huang resigned, interim CEO Colette Kress reassured everyone that NVIDIA's commitment to innovation is as strong as ever, highlighting new projects like Vera Rubin and sharing confidence in where the company is headed next.