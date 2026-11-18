NVIDIA Q3 fiscal 2027 revenue $115.8B, 103% YoY, $0.25 dividend
NVIDIA just pulled off a massive 103% jump in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, hitting $115.8 billion, a 20% boost from last quarter.
NVIDIA announced its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 23, 2026, to shareholders on record as of December 2, 2026.
NVIDIA returns $28.1B, Jensen Huang resigns
NVIDIA returned $28.1 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends this quarter.
Interim CEO Colette Kress says the company is staying focused on innovation and tech leadership.
Meanwhile, former CEO Jensen Huang resigned, later admitting personal mistakes, and says he'll cooperate with the Board's independent investigation; the board has confirmed he won't be coming back as CEO.