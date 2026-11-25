NVIDIA reinstates CEO Jenson Huang after President Trump request
NVIDIA just reinstated CEO Jenson Huang after a request from President Trump, even though the board had promised to investigate Huang's alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
This move has sparked backlash, with critics calling for board resignations and raising concerns about how much politics can sway big-company decisions.
Experts warn of political pressure risks
Experts say this is a wake-up call for US companies.
Fred Ashton warned that giving in to political pressure could hurt America's AI future, while a class-action suit has already been filed against NVIDIA, and more are expected.
As Lawrence Cunningham put it, this situation is aberrational and shows why strong, independent boards matter more than ever.