NVIDIA revenue doubles to $96 billion on Blackwell chip demand
Business
NVIDIA just dropped some seriously impressive numbers: its revenue doubled to $96 billion last quarter, and it's aiming for $108 billion next.
This huge jump blew past Wall Street forecasts and highlights how in-demand NVIDIA's Blackwell chips are for powering AI.
The news gave a real boost to Asian tech stocks on Thursday.
Asian markets mixed before Jackson Hole
Thanks to NVIDIA, South Korea's Kospi index climbed 1.3%, with Samsung Electronics up 3%.
China's Shanghai and Shenzhen markets also saw solid gains, while Japan and Australia slipped a bit.
Analysts say NVIDIA is driving confidence in AI across the board.
Now, all eyes are on the Jackson Hole symposium in the US where economic signals could shape what happens next.