NVIDIA revenue jumps 106% to $96.2 billion amid AI boom
NVIDIA just pulled off a massive win. Its quarterly revenue shot up 106% to $96.2 billion, easily beating Wall Street's expectations.
Most of that came from its data center business, which grew by 117% thanks to the ongoing AI boom.
CEO Jensen Huang called this moment a "golden age" for the AI industry.
NVIDIA projects $108bn next quarter
Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects next quarter's revenue to jump again to $108 billion, even as some clients try building their own chips to cut back on reliance.
Still, analysts say NVIDIA is strong in AI infrastructure and tech.
To keep its lead, NVIDIA is teaming up with BlackRock, Blackstone, KKR, Apollo, Brookfield and Goldman Sachs on a $500bn pool of capital and building a huge new data center in Ohio.
All this keeps NVIDIA at the top as the world's most valuable company with a multi-trillion-dollar market cap.