NVIDIA settles trademark dispute with Modulus Financial Engineering over name
Business
NVIDIA and Modulus Financial Engineering have finally settled their trademark clash over NVIDIA's Modulus AI software.
Modulus argued that NVIDIA's product name was too similar to its own financial software, which is pretty well-known in the finance world: think big names like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs using it.
NVIDIA renamed tool PhysicsNeMo in 2025
NVIDIA had already changed the name of its AI tool to NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo back in 2025.
The case, which was about to go to trial in Texas next month, wrapped up early with both sides agreeing to settle.
The legal teams were Robert Thornburg for Modulus and John Desmarais for NVIDIA.