NVIDIA shares fall 9% to $150.50 after Jensen Huang's reinstatement
NVIDIA's stock just dropped 9% to $150.50, wiping out a big chunk of its recent gains.
This comes right after founder Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO and briefly sent shares soaring, but now investors are getting nervous about whether all the AI excitement will actually pay off, plus there's worry over regulatory uncertainty and rising interest rates.
Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down nearly 40%
The whole tech sector is feeling shaky: the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down nearly 40% since June, and giants like Amazon and Meta are also sliding.
Even with this week's dip, NVIDIA's stock is still up, with its value hitting nearly $4 trillion after Huang came back, but folks are questioning how long these gains can last in today's tough market.