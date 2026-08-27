NVIDIA shares jump 8% premarket after $96.2B Q2 revenue
NVIDIA just had a big moment: its shares shot up 8% in premarket trading after the company reported much stronger second-quarter results than anyone expected.
It pulled in $96.2 billion in revenue (way above predictions) and adjusted earnings per share hit $2.22.
The upbeat news gave a boost to tech stocks and even nudged Bitcoin closer to $80,000.
NVIDIA forecasts $108B, eyes Hugging Face
Looking ahead, NVIDIA is forecasting even more growth, with third-quarter revenue expected at $108 billion, again topping Wall Street's hopes.
CEO Jensen Huang pointed out that AI agents need way more computing power than regular tech, which is driving demand.
Plus, NVIDIA is reportedly set to buy Hugging Face (a major open-source AI platform) for $12.9 billion, aiming to strengthen its software game alongside its already strong hardware lineup.