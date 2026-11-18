Most of NVIDIA's money now comes from its data center division, which more than doubled its income (thanks in part to big AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic).

Looking forward, NVIDIA expects even stronger numbers next quarter and has raised its long-term growth forecast.

Meanwhile, with CEO Jensen Huang having resigned, Colette Kress is taking over as interim CEO, and the company is expanding its share buyback program by $150 billion, showing it's confident about what's next.