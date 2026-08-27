NVIDIA shares pop 4.3% after-hours on $96.22B Q2 results
NVIDIA shares popped 4.3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, thanks to an eye-popping Q2 report.
Revenue more than doubled from last year, hitting $96.22 billion, well above what analysts expected.
Earnings per share also beat forecasts at $2.22, showing just how strong NVIDIA's performance was for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.
NVIDIA forecasts $108B Q3 revenue
Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects Q3 revenue of $108 billion, again topping Wall Street's hopes.
NVIDIA says an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) shows demand for AI chips continues to remain strong.
CFO Colette Kress said on the earnings call that customer forecasts point to growth doubling next year, but also warned that supply constraints could be a challenge, and with $15 billion in debt due within five years, NVIDIA will have to keep its cash flow healthy.