NVIDIA shares reach 5-month high at $200.40 after 11-day rally
NVIDIA just hit a five-month high, with shares rising to $200.40 on Wednesday, marking an 11-day winning streak.
This puts the company close to its October 2025 record and reflects a big boost from the ongoing rush for AI hardware, pushing returns up by 21.23% in the past 11 sessions.
NVIDIA expects over $1T GPU orders
At the GTC conference, CEO Jensen Huang revealed NVIDIA expects more than $1 trillion in GPU orders through 2027, including Blackwell and the next-generation Vera Rubin chips.
It also launched the Ising AI model, which renewed expectations that AI can improve quantum computing and make it scalable and more useful.
Despite rumors, NVIDIA says it is not in talks to acquire any PC makers right now.
The company has already poured $70 billion into partners and customers to further AI adoption this past year alone.