NVIDIA shares reach 5-month high at $200.40 after 11-day rally

NVIDIA expects over $1T GPU orders

At the GTC conference, CEO Jensen Huang revealed NVIDIA expects more than $1 trillion in GPU orders through 2027, including Blackwell and the next-generation Vera Rubin chips.

It also launched the Ising AI model, which renewed expectations that AI can improve quantum computing and make it scalable and more useful.

Despite rumors, NVIDIA says it is not in talks to acquire any PC makers right now.

The company has already poured $70 billion into partners and customers to further AI adoption this past year alone.