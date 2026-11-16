All this drama has sent NVIDIA's stock on its longest weekly losing streak since 2012, wiping out $1.7 trillion in value.

The US Treasury secretary is calling for new leadership after some controversial export decisions.

Meanwhile, the IMF is warning that the global economy is "on the AI leg," and with an unprecedented summit between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, and Anthropic's IPO coming up, the stakes are high for tech worldwide.