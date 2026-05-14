NVIDIA shares surge 20% add $900B nearing $6T market cap

Semiconductor stocks up nearly 70%

NVIDIA and Micron alone have powered more than 30% of this year's S&P 500 gains, with the whole chip sector (think Intel, AMD, and Broadcom) up nearly 70% since the end of March.

And it's not just the big names: AI chipmaker Cerebras Systems made its stock market debut this week, with shares soaring as much as 109%.

Bottom line: semiconductors are at the heart of today's hottest tech investments.