NVIDIA shares surge 20% add $900B nearing $6T market cap
Business
NVIDIA just had a massive week: its shares shot up 20%, adding over $900 billion to its value and bringing it close to a jaw-dropping $6 trillion market cap.
The hype? Investors are piling into semiconductor companies like NVIDIA, thanks to the AI boom that's changing the tech game.
Semiconductor stocks up nearly 70%
NVIDIA and Micron alone have powered more than 30% of this year's S&P 500 gains, with the whole chip sector (think Intel, AMD, and Broadcom) up nearly 70% since the end of March.
And it's not just the big names: AI chipmaker Cerebras Systems made its stock market debut this week, with shares soaring as much as 109%.
Bottom line: semiconductors are at the heart of today's hottest tech investments.