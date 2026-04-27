NVIDIA signs 10-year Bagmane Capital Bengaluru lease for AI R&D
NVIDIA just made a major play in India, leasing a massive 760,000-square-foot office at Bagmane Capital's Memphis South Tower in Bengaluru.
The 10-year deal, which kicked off on 1 April, is worth ₹1,230 crore and includes a rent bump every three years.
This huge investment highlights NVIDIA's focus on boosting AI research and development here.
NVIDIA expands into Pune and Gurugram
NVIDIA isn't stopping with Bengaluru. It is also expanding in Pune and Gurugram.
As Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, put it, "a powerful testament to India's indispensable role in the global AI ecosystem."
Despite some market challenges, demand for top-tier office space is strong: Bengaluru alone led with a 24.8% share of the leasing volume in the January-March quarter of this year and India is on track to potentially reach the 100 million sq ft milestone over the next two years.