NVIDIA signs 10-year Bagmane Capital Bengaluru lease for AI R&D

NVIDIA expands into Pune and Gurugram

NVIDIA isn't stopping with Bengaluru. It is also expanding in Pune and Gurugram.

As Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, put it, "a powerful testament to India's indispensable role in the global AI ecosystem."

Despite some market challenges, demand for top-tier office space is strong: Bengaluru alone led with a 24.8% share of the leasing volume in the January-March quarter of this year and India is on track to potentially reach the 100 million sq ft milestone over the next two years.