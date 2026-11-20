NVIDIA slips below Alphabet in US company rankings at $3.4T
NVIDIA just dropped below Alphabet in the US company rankings after its shares slid 3%, pushing its value to $3.4 trillion.
This marks NVIDIA's longest losing streak since 2008, coming days after its first earnings report since co-founder Jensen Huang's resignation, a moment that didn't calm investor worries about leadership or whether AI spending can keep up.
Investors favor balanced AI strategies
This shakeup shows investors are leaning toward companies like Alphabet, which balance big AI bets with established cloud and software revenue streams.
Right now, Apple leads the pack at $5.08 trillion, followed by Microsoft at $3.72 trillion, and Alphabet at $3.44 trillion, while NVIDIA faces questions about how it'll keep growing in this fast-changing tech race.