NVIDIA sold AI chips to US firms, prompting export concerns
NVIDIA has been selling its advanced AI chips to at least two U.S.-based companies with strong ties to China, giving them access to technology that is usually off-limits due to US export rules.
This move is raising eyebrows about whether these deals might be skirting regulations.
U.S.-blacklisted firm, Cong Yu complicate exports
One company is owned by a Chinese firm blacklisted in the US while the other is run by Cong Yu, who studied at a military university in China.
One is reportedly reselling or leasing NVIDIA's chips abroad, while the other exported server and computer technology abroad, making it tough for regulators to track where sensitive technology ends up.
The story highlights just how complicated global technology exports have become and why stricter monitoring might be needed.