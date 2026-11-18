NVIDIA startup investments hit $65.5B, Jensen Huang's exit raises uncertainty
NVIDIA just saw its investments in startups jump from $22 billion to a massive $65.5 billion this year, thanks to bold bets and booming valuations.
But with Jensen Huang's exit, there's real uncertainty about what comes next for the company's startup game, especially since the interim CEO and Jensen Huang's successor was the driving force behind NVIDIA's deep push into AI, backing hundreds of companies like OpenAI.
NVIDIA signals more selective investing
With Huang gone, NVIDIA may start picking its investments more carefully.
The company recently said it will be more thoughtful about where its money goes, hinting at a shift toward balancing new ventures with keeping shareholders happy.
In just the last nine months, NVIDIA put $58 billion into equities over the past nine months of its fiscal year, including shares in public and private companies, moves that made it a huge player in AI.
Now, everyone's watching to see if that momentum keeps up or slows down under new leadership.