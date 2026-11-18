With Huang gone, NVIDIA may start picking its investments more carefully.

The company recently said it will be more thoughtful about where its money goes, hinting at a shift toward balancing new ventures with keeping shareholders happy.

In just the last nine months, NVIDIA put $58 billion into equities over the past nine months of its fiscal year, including shares in public and private companies, moves that made it a huge player in AI.

Now, everyone's watching to see if that momentum keeps up or slows down under new leadership.