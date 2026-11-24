NVIDIA stock drops 3.9% premarket after Jensen Huang's return
NVIDIA's stock dropped 3.9% in premarket trading on Tuesday, just a day after it soared 30% following Jensen Huang's return as CEO.
The slump wasn't just NVIDIA: other big chipmakers like Micron and AMD also fell over 3%.
Jensen Huang to testify on exports
Jensen Huang came back to lead NVIDIA with full board support after stepping down earlier this month for personal reasons.
President Trump even chimed in, saying his security promises helped bring Huang back.
Still, things aren't exactly calm: NVIDIA is facing questions over its chip sales to China and spy allegations involving Alice Huang.
Now, Huang is gearing up to testify before the Senate about how NVIDIA is handling US export rules.