NVIDIA stock rebounds to $237.88, market cap near $5.6 trillion
Business
NVIDIA just made a strong comeback, with its stock hitting $237.88 on Friday after losing over $1 trillion in value earlier this year.
It closed at $233.95, putting the company's market cap at about $5.6 trillion, almost back to its all-time high and up 45% from its lowest point in May 2026.
NVIDIA expands buyback by $150B
A surge of excitement around AI tech is driving NVIDIA's recovery, especially as new AI tools like Meta's Muse boost demand for powerful chips.
Plus, NVIDIA's board just greenlit a massive $150 billion expansion to its share buyback program (now totaling $235 billion), showing real confidence in its future as revenue from AI and data centers keeps climbing.