NVIDIA stock rises 7.8% after 70% forecast, Hugging Face deal

NVIDIA's stock shot up 7.8% on Thursday, hitting $226.12 a share and adding a massive $359 billion to its market value.

The jump came after NVIDIA predicted 70% revenue growth in fiscal 2028, with CEO Jensen Huang calling AI an "inflection point" that is catching on far beyond just big tech.

NVIDIA has agreed to acquire AI platform Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, according to The Information.