NVIDIA takes 4.5% stake in Naver for AI data center
NVIDIA is putting $1 billion into South Korea's Naver to create a cutting-edge AI data center.
As part of the deal, Naver will hand over 7.2 million new shares, giving NVIDIA a 4.5% stake in the company.
The goal? To supercharge AI tools for startups and industries in both South Korea and the US.
Brookfield eyes up to $9B investment
This massive project teams up NVIDIA, Naver, and Brookfield (a US private-equity firm), with Brookfield planning up to $9 billion more in investment.
NVIDIA brings its powerful GPU tech; Naver adds its AI know-how.
The data center will start at 55-megawatt capacity by mid-2027, ramping up to 200-megawatt in 2028, and could eventually reach gigawatt-scale.
Naver plans reinvestment in AI factory
Naver plans to reinvest what it raises from this deal right back into its own AI factory project, boosting South Korea's homegrown AI ecosystem.
This move follows other recent NVIDIA partnerships across Asia and is expected to give both countries' tech scenes a serious upgrade.