NVIDIA to invest $3B in SB Energy Ohio data center
Business
NVIDIA is in talks to invest roughly $3 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank-owned company, to help build a massive new data center in Ohio.
The deal will be split: $1.5 billion comes in once the Ohio project is signed, and another $1.5 billion is tied to SB Energy's upcoming IPO, which could launch as soon as next month.
Ohio facility to host 10GW AI
This Ohio data center will pack a huge punch with 10 gigawatts of power just for AI workloads, making it one of the largest out there.
OpenAI is even eyeing the entire space for its own use.
NVIDIA has also scaled back its financial guarantee from $250 billion to under $120 billion, aiming to keep risks lower while still backing the first half of the project's power needs.