NVIDIA to invest $5B in SSI, co-founded by Ilya Sutskever
Business
NVIDIA will make a $5 billion equity investment in Safe Superintelligence (SSI), an AI startup co-founded by Ilya Sutskever, who was OpenAI's chief scientist.
The goal? Power up SSI's computing using NVIDIA's latest Vera Rubin hardware.
While the exact deal details are private, Bloomberg had already pegged the investment amount.
Partnership gives SSI Vera Rubin access
This partnership gives SSI a big boost to boost computing resources and provide access to Vera Rubin hardware, thanks to NVIDIA's cutting-edge tech.