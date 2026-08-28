NVIDIA to launch employee funded NVPAC to influence US policy
Business
NVIDIA is gearing up to launch NVPAC, a new political action committee funded by its employees.
The idea? To give the company more of a voice in shaping US policies, something other tech giants like Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google are among other tech companies creating such a committee.
NVIDIA executives donated $443,000 to RNC
Even before NVPAC, some NVIDIA executives were making big political donations on their own.
For example, Gavin Sherry and Sundeep Madra gave $443,000 to the Republican National Committee this June.
This step toward an official PAC signals NVIDIA wants to get more involved in policy decisions that affect its business.