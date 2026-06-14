NVIDIA to ship Vera CPUs to China amid H200 curbs

Vera expected to earn $20 billion

Vera is set to shake things up with rivals Intel and AMD as the AI world shifts toward inference computing.

NVIDIA expects Vera to bring in $20 billion by the end of its current fiscal year in January.

One major Chinese cloud provider plans to test over 300 Vera-powered servers (though only outside China for now) with each CPU costing more than $20,000.

Despite fewer export hurdles than GPUs, local tech preferences and software compatibility may still slow NVIDIA's comeback.