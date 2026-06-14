NVIDIA to ship Vera CPUs to China amid H200 curbs
NVIDIA is rolling out its first-ever standalone "Vera" CPUs for Chinese AI data centers, with shipments potentially starting as soon as August.
This move comes as US export rules have stalled their H200 GPU shipments to China for months, leaving NVIDIA's market share in China nearly wiped out, according to CEO Jensen Huang.
Vera expected to earn $20 billion
Vera is set to shake things up with rivals Intel and AMD as the AI world shifts toward inference computing.
NVIDIA expects Vera to bring in $20 billion by the end of its current fiscal year in January.
One major Chinese cloud provider plans to test over 300 Vera-powered servers (though only outside China for now) with each CPU costing more than $20,000.
Despite fewer export hurdles than GPUs, local tech preferences and software compatibility may still slow NVIDIA's comeback.