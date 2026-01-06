LOADING...

NVIDIA unveils AI innovations at CES 2026

Business

NVIDIA just took the spotlight at CES 2026, with CEO Jensen Huang sharing the latest in AI tech.
The event runs January 5-9 in Las Vegas, and you'll find NVIDIA's main showcase at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Cobalt Foyer.

What's happening?

You can check out hands-on demos of AI, robotics, and self-driving vehicles.
There are also panels with NVIDIA leaders like Amit Goel, plus industry voices from Mercedes-Benz and Waabi—so it's a solid lineup if you're into future tech.

Why should you care?

NVIDIA is doubling down on using AI for real-world stuff like manufacturing and logistics—industries worth trillions.
With big competition from Intel and AMD and lots of eyes on how fast AI chips are evolving, this is a key moment for anyone curious about where tech is headed next.