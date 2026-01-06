Next Article
NVIDIA unveils AI innovations at CES 2026
Business
NVIDIA just took the spotlight at CES 2026, with CEO Jensen Huang sharing the latest in AI tech.
The event runs January 5-9 in Las Vegas, and you'll find NVIDIA's main showcase at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Cobalt Foyer.
What's happening?
You can check out hands-on demos of AI, robotics, and self-driving vehicles.
There are also panels with NVIDIA leaders like Amit Goel, plus industry voices from Mercedes-Benz and Waabi—so it's a solid lineup if you're into future tech.
Why should you care?
NVIDIA is doubling down on using AI for real-world stuff like manufacturing and logistics—industries worth trillions.
With big competition from Intel and AMD and lots of eyes on how fast AI chips are evolving, this is a key moment for anyone curious about where tech is headed next.