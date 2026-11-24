NVIDIA VP Bryan Catanzaro criticized for opposing Jensen Huang's reinstatement
NVIDIA's vice president, Bryan Catanzaro, is facing criticism after he publicly said he didn't support bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO.
Huang had stepped down over personal allegations, but was reinstated on November 23, 2026, after a series of discussions and also receiving input from the US government.
Catanzaro denies signing petition, supports Colette
Catanzaro clarified on X that he never signed the petition and wouldn't have supported it, saying, "I've worked with Colette for years and know her as an extraordinary leader. She has my full support."
Meanwhile, NVIDIA's board unanimously welcomed Huang back, while many online called Catanzaro a "backstabber" for his stance.