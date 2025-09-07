NVIDIA warns US AI chip export limits could hurt America
NVIDIA isn't happy with the new GAIN AI Act, a US bill that would force chip makers to prioritize American buyers and limit exports of advanced AI chips.
The company says this could make it harder for them—and the whole US tech industry—to compete globally.
As one NVIDIA spokesperson put it, these rules would "restrict competition worldwide in any industry that uses mainstream computing chips."
NVIDIA's global sales are crucial for their business
NVIDIA relies on selling its top-tier AI chips all over the world—not just in the US.
They've already pushed back against similar export rules before, like January 2025's AI Diffusion Rule, calling such policies "self-defeating" and based on "doomer science fiction."
In short: NVIDIA thinks these restrictions could shrink their market and slow down innovation, making it tougher for American businesses to lead in AI.