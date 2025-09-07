NVIDIA warns US AI chip export limits could hurt America Business Sep 07, 2025

NVIDIA isn't happy with the new GAIN AI Act, a US bill that would force chip makers to prioritize American buyers and limit exports of advanced AI chips.

The company says this could make it harder for them—and the whole US tech industry—to compete globally.

As one NVIDIA spokesperson put it, these rules would "restrict competition worldwide in any industry that uses mainstream computing chips."