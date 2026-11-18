NVIDIA's Colette Kress says demand strong, raises forecast to 75%
NVIDIA's interim CEO, Colette Kress, just stepped in and is already making waves: she says customer demand for NVIDIA chips is as strong as ever.
The company crushed its third-quarter earnings, posting $2.68 per share and $115.84 billion in revenue, both higher than expected.
Kress even bumped up next year's growth forecast to a bold 75%.
NVIDIA reaffirms $150B buyback plan
Investors liked what they heard: NVIDIA stock jumped over 3% after-hours.
Even with U.S.-China chip restrictions in play, Kress says the company is focused on smart investments (like buying Hugging Face) and keeping up its massive $150 billion buyback plan ($28.1 billion spent last quarter).
Plus, NVIDIA's data center business more than doubled from last year, a sign that its core tech is still leading the pack.
As Kress put it, "customers continue to be with us."