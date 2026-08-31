NVIDIA's Jensen Huang: AI could spark America's next industrial revolution

Huang pointed out that $400 billion has flowed into AI startups in just six months (proof, he says, of how fast things are changing).

Still, not everyone's convinced: there are worries about AI disrupting jobs and the environment.

Baker admitted past concerns about data centers using lots of resources were fair but noted many new projects are tackling these issues.

Huang stressed working with local communities to build in their hometowns, earn trust and create local benefits.