NVIDIA's Jensen Huang: AI could spark America's next industrial revolution
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says artificial intelligence could spark America's "next industrial revolution."
In a recent X post, he agreed with Gavin Baker that well-structured data centers can actually boost society.
Huang highlighted how AI is creating jobs, driving big investments in our aging power grid and sustainable energy, and creating construction and manufacturing jobs across energy plants, chip fabs and data centers.
Jensen Huang cites $400B AI inflows
Huang pointed out that $400 billion has flowed into AI startups in just six months (proof, he says, of how fast things are changing).
Still, not everyone's convinced: there are worries about AI disrupting jobs and the environment.
Baker admitted past concerns about data centers using lots of resources were fair but noted many new projects are tackling these issues.
Huang stressed working with local communities to build in their hometowns, earn trust and create local benefits.