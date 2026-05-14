NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and wife Lori donate $108.3 million AI compute
Business
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, just donated $108.3 million worth of AI computing power to universities and nonprofits, aiming to help speed up research in science and artificial intelligence.
The donation, from their foundation, uses cloud services from CoreWeave, a company focused on AI applications.
Highlights NVIDIA investments in CoreWeave
These resources will give researchers more muscle for big projects, with some groups also getting free engineering support from NVIDIA.
The move also highlights NVIDIA's close ties with CoreWeave: NVIDIA has invested billions in the company.
this donation signals just how important access to computing power is right now.