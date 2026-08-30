NVIDIA's Jensen Huang rejects Bill Gates's robots and AI tax
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't sold on Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates's suggestion to tax companies that use robots and AI.
Gates pitched the tax as a way to deal with job losses and shrinking government funds caused by automation, but Huang said on Fox Business's The Claman Countdown that he disagrees, though he didn't offer his own fix.
Huang says AI creates new jobs
Huang sees AI as a tool for boosting productivity and opening up new kinds of jobs.
Instead of layoffs, he thinks profits from AI should fuel business growth and innovation.
He admits some jobs could be disrupted but emphasizes helping affected workers, highlighting a big difference between his outlook and Gates's approach.