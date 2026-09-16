NVIDIA's Jensen Huang to attend Trump dinner for Xi Jinping
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is set to join a high-profile state dinner in Washington, hosted by US President Donald Trump for China's President Xi Jinping on September 24, 2026.
This move spotlights just how central tech (and especially AI chips) has become in U.S.-China relations, with Huang right at the heart of these global conversations.
Industry leaders shaping international talks
State dinners are a big diplomatic deal and pretty rare, usually reserved for close allies.
It's especially notable that Trump is hosting Xi, given their often competitive relationship. This was only his second state dinner during his term.
Having Huang there shows how much industry leaders now shape international talks.
For context: Xi hosted a state dinner for Trump when he visited China in May, underlining how tech keeps playing a key role in these high-stakes meetings.