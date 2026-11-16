NVIDIA's nearly 30% monthly slide hits 401(k)s through index funds
NVIDIA's stock just took a big nearly 30% hit over the past month, and it's not only individual investors who are feeling it.
Because NVIDIA is such a huge part of major index funds and ETFs, lots of people with 401(k)s, even if they don't own NVIDIA directly, are seeing their retirement savings dip.
S&P 500 investors could lose $2,400
If you've got money in an S&P 500 index fund through work, you're probably exposed to NVIDIA's ups and downs.
For example, a $100,000 portfolio could lose about $2,400 from NVIDIA alone during a drop like this. Tech-heavy funds could be hit even harder.
Plus, things are extra uncertain right now, so folks are understandably worried about what comes next for their savings.