NVIDIA's Q4 revenue hits $68 billion, beats expectations

Most of this growth came from NVIDIA 's data center division, which brought in a record $62.3 billion (a whopping 75% jump). Profits soared too—earnings per share nearly doubled and margins stayed strong.

New Rubin platform rolled out

NVIDIA also rolled out its new Rubin platform, which the company says offers an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token. Cloud providers such as AWS have shown interest.

Looking forward, NVIDIA expects next quarter's revenue to be even higher—possibly topping $79 billion—which is above analyst estimates.