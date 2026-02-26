NVIDIA's Q4 revenue hits $68 billion, beats expectations
Business
NVIDIA just posted a huge Q4, pulling in $68.1 billion—way above what Wall Street expected and up 73% from last year.
For all of fiscal 2026, revenue hit $215.9 billion, showing just how much the AI boom is driving their business.
Data center division drives growth
Most of this growth came from NVIDIA's data center division, which brought in a record $62.3 billion (a whopping 75% jump).
Profits soared too—earnings per share nearly doubled and margins stayed strong.
New Rubin platform rolled out
NVIDIA also rolled out its new Rubin platform, which the company says offers an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token. Cloud providers such as AWS have shown interest.
Looking forward, NVIDIA expects next quarter's revenue to be even higher—possibly topping $79 billion—which is above analyst estimates.