NVIDIA's revenue skyrockets 73% YoY, hits $68.1B last quarter
NVIDIA pulled in a massive $68.1 billion last quarter—a 20% jump from Q3 and up 73% year-on-year (vs the same quarter a year earlier, Q4 2024).
Most of this growth came from their Data Center segment, which alone brought in $62.3 billion thanks to huge demand for AI tech.
NVIDIA's GPUs are the engine room for AI explosion
NVIDIA isn't just making money—they're powering the AI boom that's driving strong demand for AI compute and growth in gaming revenue.
With a market cap now at $4.8 trillion, NVIDIA's GPUs are basically the engine room for today's AI explosion.
NVIDIA forecasts $78 billion in revenue for next quarter
NVIDIA forecasts $78.0 billion for the current quarter (Jan-Mar 2026 / Q1 2026).
GAAP diluted EPS was $1.76 (non-GAAP $1.62).
Still, shares initially rallied more than 2% in after-hours trading before giving back much of the gains since investors already had sky-high hopes and are watching big tech spending closely.