NVIDIA's revenue skyrockets 73% YoY, hits $68.1B last quarter Business Feb 26, 2026

NVIDIA pulled in a massive $68.1 billion last quarter—a 20% jump from Q3 and up 73% year-on-year (vs the same quarter a year earlier, Q4 2024).

Most of this growth came from their Data Center segment, which alone brought in $62.3 billion thanks to huge demand for AI tech.