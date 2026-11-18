NVIDIA's Singapore revenue jumps 72% to $104B amid US probe
NVIDIA just reported a massive 72% jump in revenue through its Singapore subsidiary, hitting $104 billion in 2025.
This sudden spike has caught attention because it comes as the US is investigating whether American chips are being rerouted to China through places like Singapore.
NVIDIA ends separate Singapore revenue reporting
NVIDIA has also stopped sharing separate revenue numbers for its Singapore business, making it harder to track what's going on there.
The company says it switched from reporting by billing address to headquarters location, but this move is raising eyebrows about transparency and how NVIDIA is handling growing pressure over international trade rules.